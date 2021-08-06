Fiverr International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 10,019 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,135% compared to the average volume of 811 put options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

FVRR stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.35.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 21.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 164.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 2.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at $1,803,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fiverr International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

