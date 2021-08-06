Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rowan M. Trollope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $4,779,483.03.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $208.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.26 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.98 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.24.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.47.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

