First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 138,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.53. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $49.29.

