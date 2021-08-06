First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.53

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.53 and last traded at $114.53, with a volume of 220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.99.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

