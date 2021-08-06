First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.81

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.81 and last traded at $87.47, with a volume of 11857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 37.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 838.2% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 31,449 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $125,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $211,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

