First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 47,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.40. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,784. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

