First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $202.69

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $202.69 and last traded at $201.51, with a volume of 861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.16.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.65.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.0% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

