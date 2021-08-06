First Interstate Bank Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,714,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO traded down $3.64 on Friday, reaching $538.71. 22,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $211.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.07 and a 12 month high of $544.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

