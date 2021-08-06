First Interstate Bank Takes $4.43 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.37. The stock had a trading volume of 150,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.55. The firm has a market cap of $143.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.