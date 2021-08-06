First Interstate Bank Purchases Shares of 1,905 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after acquiring an additional 512,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,190,000 after acquiring an additional 297,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,410,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,165,000 after acquiring an additional 206,488 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

GD stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.96. 15,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

