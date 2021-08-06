First Interstate Bank Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,705. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.88. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

