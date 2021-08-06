First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Canaccord Genuity

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.67 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF remained flat at $$14.49 during trading hours on Thursday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.66.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

