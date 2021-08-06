First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.71

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.71 and last traded at $68.23, with a volume of 435008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

