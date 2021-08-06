Financial Analysis: Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) versus Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Global Digital Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care 2.97% 9.10% 3.71% Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -1,388.22%

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Global Digital Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care $1.95 billion 1.20 $67.60 million $2.73 15.75 Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A

Edgewell Personal Care has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and Global Digital Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care 1 3 1 0 2.00 Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus target price of $43.80, indicating a potential upside of 1.86%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Global Digital Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

