FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) vs. Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Head-To-Head Analysis

FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Talos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 3.46, indicating that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FieldPoint Petroleum and Talos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Talos Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00

Talos Energy has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.20%. Given Talos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Talos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FieldPoint Petroleum $2.17 million 0.04 -$3.26 million N/A N/A Talos Energy $587.49 million 1.50 -$465.61 million ($1.11) -9.72

FieldPoint Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talos Energy.

Profitability

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Talos Energy -111.57% -11.97% -4.29%

Summary

Talos Energy beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

Fieldpoint Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal properties include Block A-49 and Block 6 Field, Spraberry Trend, Giddings Field, Serbin Field, and Tuleta West Field in Texas; Flying M Field, Sulimar Field, North Bilbrey Field, Lusk Field, and Loving North Morrow Field in New Mexico; Apache, Chickasha, and West Allen Fields in Oklahoma; Longwood Field in Louisiana; and Big Muddy Field in Wyoming. The company was founded by Ray D. Reaves Jr. on March 11, 1980 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

