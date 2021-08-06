Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.818-$5.059 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY21 guidance to EUR4.00-4.20 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $7.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.42. 334,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,430. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.03 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
