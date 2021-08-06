Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.818-$5.059 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY21 guidance to EUR4.00-4.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $7.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.42. 334,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,430. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.03 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale restated a hold rating and set a $231.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.78.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

