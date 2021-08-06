FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $275.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $171.32 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $15,325,618 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

