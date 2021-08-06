Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $33.88 and last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 233724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

Specifically, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $252,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 249,261 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,626.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,839 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,609. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 15.0% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after buying an additional 55,959 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 27.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 27.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.