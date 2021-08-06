Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.38. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,324. The company has a market cap of $381.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 0.89. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

