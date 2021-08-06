FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $358.80. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,442. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,126 shares of company stock worth $3,770,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.