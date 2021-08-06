FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Sheila B. Jordan Sells 1,935 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FDS traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.19. 122,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,836. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.89.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.88.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

