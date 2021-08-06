Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $27,336,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,362,470 shares of company stock valued at $802,296,486. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $364.15. 152,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,609,805. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

