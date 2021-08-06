Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,822,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 18,918 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $362.97. 10,211,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,609,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,430,220 shares of company stock worth $824,008,394 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

