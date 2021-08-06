F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Sells $374,333.07 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,712.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mika Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total transaction of $348,492.21.

FFIV opened at $211.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 7.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.