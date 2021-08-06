EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.

EZPW traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.94. 570,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,550. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.