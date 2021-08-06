Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Experian alerts:

OTCMKTS:EXPGF opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59. Experian has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $46.57.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.