Excellon Resources Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Excellon Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Excellon Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Excellon Resources stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.45 million and a PE ratio of -6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Excellon Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.64% of Excellon Resources worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.