EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EVR opened at GBX 618.60 ($8.08) on Friday. EVRAZ has a 52 week low of GBX 305.40 ($3.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 707.60 ($9.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 615.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.