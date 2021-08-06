EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
EVR opened at GBX 618.60 ($8.08) on Friday. EVRAZ has a 52 week low of GBX 305.40 ($3.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 707.60 ($9.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 615.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10.
EVRAZ Company Profile
