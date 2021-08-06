Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.40.

EVH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.52. 7,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,718. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $80,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $576,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,614 shares of company stock worth $2,454,147. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Evolent Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Evolent Health by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Evolent Health by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 402,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 104,984 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

