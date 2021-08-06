EvidenZ (BCDT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.96 Million

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 3% against the dollar. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $1.96 million worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00057330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.37 or 0.00901864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00098008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00042792 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,143,631 coins. The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

