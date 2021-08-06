Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Evergy updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3.40 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.

Evergy stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,292. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

