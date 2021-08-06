Evercore ISI Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $420.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $381.33.

NYSE ANET opened at $380.60 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $71,061.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at $261,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $30,324,818 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 12.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 40.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

