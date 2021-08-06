Evedo Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. Evedo has a market cap of $1.98 million and $1.54 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00057031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.05 or 0.00900034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00097589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00042628 BTC.

Evedo Profile

EVED is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

