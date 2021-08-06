Eukles Asset Management Makes New $80,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $68.42 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

