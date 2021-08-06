Eukles Asset Management Invests $139,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 159 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $889.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $877.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $920.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

