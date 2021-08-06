Eukles Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 359.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 17.9% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $240.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.63. The company has a market cap of $467.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.