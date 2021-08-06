Eukles Asset Management Buys 548 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,743 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.23. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

