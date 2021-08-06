Eukles Asset Management Acquires Shares of 999 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.27.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $119.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.71. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

