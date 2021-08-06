Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Price Up 6.5% on Earnings Beat

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $204.26 and last traded at $202.80. Approximately 146,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,324,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.46.

The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.22.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,354.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,492 shares of company stock worth $7,274,278 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,682,902,000 after acquiring an additional 109,840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,373,000 after acquiring an additional 216,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $196,817,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,991,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Etsy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

