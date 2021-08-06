Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Roth Capital currently has $180.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $245.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist cut their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.75. 152,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.73. Etsy has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $113,345.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $229,049.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,492 shares of company stock worth $7,274,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,817,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,962,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

