Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Hits Market Cap of $8.85 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002732 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $8.85 million and $4.32 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Push Notification Service alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00046773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00113997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00146776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,570.28 or 0.99207965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.44 or 0.00820273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,921,780 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Push Notification Service should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.