Essex Savings Bank Sells 162 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,923,731. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

