Essex Savings Bank Purchases 240 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in The Southern were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 79,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.91. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $891,315. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

