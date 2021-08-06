Essex Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth $265,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 395,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,538,000 after buying an additional 25,860 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.81. The stock had a trading volume of 64,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,253. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.98. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $321.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

