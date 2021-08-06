Essex Savings Bank Has $604,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.59. 91,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.11. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.