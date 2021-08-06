Essex Savings Bank Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,057,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,594,000 after buying an additional 432,849 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.01. 854,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,511,023. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $475.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

