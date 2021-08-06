Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 747.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.94.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,188 shares of company stock worth $7,164,356. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $325.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $336.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.11.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

