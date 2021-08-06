Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Given New C$0.55 Price Target at Raymond James

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$0.45 to C$0.55 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 59.42% from the company’s current price.

TSE:ESN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.35. 24,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,874. The stock has a market cap of C$48.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Essential Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.44.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Energy Services will post -0.0777143 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

