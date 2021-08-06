Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($2.55) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.55) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.77). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.84) EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESPR. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 83.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

