Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $65.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Erste Group Bank to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from €35.00 ($41.18) to €339.00 ($398.82) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

EBKDY stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.